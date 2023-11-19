Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Baldur's Gate III

This exploit in Baldur's Gate III lets you get a super powerful item without killing Karlach

Want fire resistance, +1 to AC, and more in the early game? Follow these steps.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you're going for any kind of non-evil run in Baldur's Gate III, you're likely going to end up with Wyll being transformed into a devil. If you want both Karlach and Wyll in your party that's your only option. Well... that was until one Redditor known as Leyllara figured out a loophole.

Doing this does involve killing Karlach, but not permanently. Basically, you'll want to first recruit Wyll at the Emerald Grove. Then, ditch him and send him to camp, picking up the quest to kill Karlach.

Without Karlach knowing it's you or triggering her dialogue, you'll need to finish her off. This shouldn't be too difficult as she's level 1, but at an early level yourself, you'll want to make sure you're invisible, disguised, or using Hold Person on her.

You want to make sure she can be revived later, so hover over her corpse with a Revivify scroll. Then, head back to camp, where you'll be visited by Wyll's devil patron Mizora, who rewards him on a job well done and gives him the Infernal Robe, which grants some impressive buffs. Resistance to fire damage, +1 to armour class, and the 4th-level Fire Shield spell.

You can then head back, revive Karlach, and have the game play out mostly as normal. If you do this, some dialogue might bug out, and you'll still need to convince Wyll and Karlach not to fight, but apart from that Wyll won't turn into a devil and you get a sweet piece of loot. Win-win, in my eyes.

Baldur's Gate III

Related texts

0
Baldur's Gate III on PS5Score

Baldur's Gate III on PS5
REVIEW. Written by Toni Turren

Despite the fact there are some little bugs in Baldur's Gate 3 it comes out as one of the greatest releases in 2023, though there are some slow parts compared to pc version. Most important is to understand that this game is turn-based, so its much more different than the release from 2004.

0
Baldur's Gate 3Score

Baldur's Gate 3
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrik has packed his survival kit to cope with a lengthy return to the Sword Coast and to see if the third Baldur's Gate makes sense to end the summer with...



Loading next content