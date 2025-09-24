This dictator is selling his McLaren F1

HQ

The Sultan of Brunei is not only one of the world's richest people, he also has the world's largest private car collection containing more than 7,000 vehicles valued at just over seven billion Swedish kronor. In his collection we find, among other things, 451 Ferraris and 500 Rolls-Royce cars, of which 100 of them are unused duplicates that have apparently never even been started. However, it seems that the speed-mad dictator has finished collecting and for the third time he now intends to sell a couple of his most desirable rarities. It is his specially built McLaren F1 from 1994 that is to be sold now and it is therefore one of 64 cars, which were built to sleep one of two with this unique specification. And the price? Suppose to land on around $23 million.

"Gordon Murray and his team of designers at McLaren did not set out to create the world's fastest road car. They sought to directly transplant Formula 1 technology and carbon fibre construction into the ultimate driving experience, one which exorcised the constraints and flaws of rival supercars of the period. Instead, a derestricted peak top speed of 391 km/h was the incredible, record-smashing result of the exquisite engineering that went into every detail of the F1. Deploying the 6,064-cc BMW V-12 engine's 627 brake horsepower in a package boasting a diminutive frontal area, 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Andy Wallace's historic achievement at Ehra-Lessien remains the fastest run ever set by a naturally aspirated road car."