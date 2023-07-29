Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Death Stranding

This Death Stranding boss can chew off your ear if you don't fight back

It has taken fans years to discover this detail.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Years after the game's launch, Death Stranding players have discovered that if you refuse to fight Higgs in his boss fight, he will eventually bite your ear off.

To lose your ear, which is a permanent feature for Sam in the rest of the game if it happens, you'll need to just block Higgs' attacks, without fighting back or counterattacking when you're in his grasp. Considering you are usually meant to fight a boss, it's little wonder why few have discovered this neat detail.

It just goes to show the attention to detail in Death Stranding that something like this has been left as a secret for years. With Death Stranding 2 in development, hopefully similar hidden details can be found in that game too.

Death Stranding

Related texts

0
Death Stranding (PC)Score

Death Stranding (PC)
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"It's a bit sluggish at the beginning, but I loved the mechanics surrounding my apocalyptic fetch quests across the wastelands of the future."

0
Death StrandingScore

Death Stranding
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Kojima fan or not, this is certainly a game to remember."



Loading next content