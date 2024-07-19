This custom SpongeBob PC will haunt your dreams

Dansk
Custom PCs are often seen as the only way to go for a lot of PC elitists out there. Proving your mettle by making your own rig is a rite of passage for many, and the extremely knowledgeable builders out there can make some really innovative creations.
YouTuber Peter Knetter is well-known among PC gaming enthusiasts, and his recent build has gone viral for making a haunting recreation of SpongeBob SquarePants. With dual-screen displays as eyes, and a Ryzen 9 mini PC at its core, the SpongeBob PC isn't just for show.
It's not a beastly PC, as most of the room in the rig is spent accommodating SpongeBob's foam form, but it's capable of running a lot of games, so long as you're willing to take a performance hit.