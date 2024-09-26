This charming adventure starring a little mouse in a picturesque French village is currently free on PC

HQ

Epic Games Store is offering a new Free Game as part of its weekly schedule of giving away one or two games to all users. This strategy, happening every Thursday, has been going on for a while, perhaps to attract new costumers and keep them busy on their storefront so they don't go back to Steam...

This week's game is The Spirit and the Mouse, a platform-adventure game starring a little mouse in a lovely french village, who befriends a little guardian spirit after a lightstorm. The rodent gets a few electric powers, and will have to solve puzzles trying to restore the light on the little village and secretly solve their problems.

This game looks like a charming little narrative adventure, filled with puzzles and comedy. And while it usually costs 20 euros, it is currently free for all users.

All you need to do is follow this link, create an Epic Games account if you don't have it, and "buy" the game: it will be totally free, and you will keep it forever.