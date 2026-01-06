This AI ring listens in your meetings so you don't have to remember everything (or anything)

HQ

If your calendar is packed with back-to-back meetings, you probably know the feeling: one call ends, another begins, and somewhere in between you're supposed to remember who said what (or worse, what you were supposed to do next).

At CES 2026, one of the more interesting ideas to surface doesn't try to fix burnout or boost productivity in abstract ways: it simply promises to remember your meetings so you don't have to.

Meet the Vocci AI smart ring. Yes: It looks like a typical wearable at first glance, similar in size and style to popular wellness rings. But instead of tracking sleep or heart rate, it's designed entirely around work.

Basically, the ring can record meetings, transcribe them once they're over, and highlight important moments on demand. Recording doesn't happen automatically, of course: you have to press a small button on the side of the ring to start. Tap it again during a key moment, and Vocci flags that section in the transcript and adds AI-generated insights.

Vocci's approach feels practical, though cloud-stored recordings (maybe) mean it's not something you'd want to wear in sensitive conversations. Preorders are set to open in February, with the first batch expected to ship in April, positioning the ring as a potential new kind of work accessory, one that listens so you don't have to. And a system that supports more than 100 languages...