Thirsty animals, meet the future: Petcube's smart fountain

Petcube has just raised the bar for thirsty pets everywhere with its new smart water fountain, unveiled at CES 2025. This isn't just any old pet fountain—it's packed with all the techy bells and whistles you never knew you needed. Not only does it have a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 20 days, but it also connects to an app that gives you updates on when to change filters, ensuring your pet's water stays fresh and sparkling.

The 1.7-liter fountain comes with a UV-C light and a four-layer filtration system, designed to keep the water as clean as a whistle. Plus, the motion sensor kicks in when your pet approaches, increasing the water flow to keep them hydrated. If you're not a fan of apps, don't worry—there are LED indicators to show you when it's time to change the filter or charge the fountain. It's practically fool proof... and pet-proof, too, with a chew-proof charging cable.

Pets, particularly cats, have a reputation for being a bit picky when it comes to drinking water. Pet fountains help keep them hydrated, especially those desert-dwelling felines who need a little extra nudge. And let's be honest—no pet ever turns down running water, even if it's from a fountain designed by tech geeks. With pre-orders already open, Petcube is ready to take your pet's hydration game to the next level.

