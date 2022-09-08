Third season of Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman shown in first trailer

HQ

Alfred Pennyworth has always been there in all Batman incarnations, but we've never known much about him, despite the fact that he must have had a very interesting life (including being a former British soldier of the Special Air Service) before he became Batman's closest ally. The TV series Pennyworth wanted to change this fact and finally let the butler become the star of his own show.

This became a pretty big hit, that spawned a second season and a third one was also planned before the pandemic happened. But better late than never and season 3 of the show that has now gotten a subtitle, Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler, premieres on October 6 on HBO Max.

Check out the first trailer below, surely we can't be the only ones who looks forward to this one?