Third season of Good Omens on hold following Neil Gaiman sexual assault allegations

HQ

In December 2023, it was announced that a third and final season of Good Omens had been ordered and that both main actors, Michael Sheen and David Tennant, would be returning to the cast to finish the popular series.

Unfortunately, as per Deadline, these plans have now been put on hold for the time being, seemingly due to the allegations levelled against the show's co-creator and executive producer, Neil Gaiman. The show, based on the 1990 book of the same name, was originally intended to be a mini-series only, but was extended for an additional season as the show was well received.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Disney had decided to pull the brakes on the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's work, The Graveyard Book, when the accusations of sexual assault became apparent. In light of this, it may not come as a great shock that Amazon has now also chosen to take a step back and thus pause production of the final season. Now it remains to be seen if the series will come to an end.

Have you had time to watch the first two seasons?