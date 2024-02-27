Third Kind Games is helping Playground Games with Fable

HQ

Last summer, we got the first look of the upcoming Fable's in-game graphics, although there was barely any gameplay involved. Unfortunately, no release date (or even release year) was revealed and since then it has been mostly quiet.

It's been obvious though that things are moving forward at a brisk pace as the number of employees has increased a lot lately, and now it has also been confirmed that the developer Third Kind Games has joined Playground Games in the development, which is revealed on their homepage. If the name sounds familiar, it's probably because they have worked with Playground before on the Forza Horizon series, mainly in regard to optimisation and making it running well. Considering how extremely good looking this racing series has been, we'd say it's good news that the same studio gives a helping hand with Fable.

We still don't know when Fable will be released though, but according to a recent rumour, it will happen next year.