Third Finnish attacker to NHL's Colorado Avalanche

Players move around quite a lot in National Hockey League, or NHL, and so it has been once again. As told by Finnish YLE, Valtteri Puustinen, 26, is the third Finnish attacker of Colorado Avalanche. Puustinen joins attackers Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Kiviranta.

Last season Puustinen was a Pittsburgh Penguins player for 13 matches, and he did points 2+1 during that time. And when Puustinen moved to Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins got a Russian defender Ilja Solovjov, 25. During this season Solovjov has played 16 NHL matches for Colorado Avalanche, and done points 1+2.

Now all we can do is hope, that the three Finnish attackers make it happen for Colorado Avalanche.