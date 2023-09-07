Things aren't looking good for Skull and Bones... again

HQ

Skull and Bones might have had one of the worst development cycles in gaming history. Multiple delays, changes to what the game is about, mixed to poor reception to its beta testing. There's not a lot to be excited about, but Ubisoft is still pushing this game out at some point, probably.

Now, according to Kotaku, the game has lost its third creative director. Elisabeth Pellen began working on the pirate game back in 2018, but has now left Ubisoft's Singapore studio to return to the company's HQ in Paris.

"Five years ago, Elisabeth Pellen went to Ubisoft Singapore with a mission to reboot the creative direction of Skull and Bones," Ubisoft said in a statement. "She succeeded, and the Skull and Bones team is now fulfilling her vision to deliver a unique naval action RPG experience to our players."

Pellen is still expected to be at Singapore until the end of the year, which shouldn't be too far removed from when Skull and Bones might actually release. This likely doesn't mean the game is doomed, but it's not exactly a good sign either.