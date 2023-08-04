Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Meg 2: The Trench

Things aren't looking good for Meg 2: The Trench

The critical reception for the sequel has been nothing short of abysmal.

HQ

Meg 2: The Trench has not yet seen its public release, but from the looks of the critic reviews, people might not want to go see this Jason Statham action flick.

Initially debuting with 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator website has since seen the film's score rise to around 22%, which still isn't great but anything is better than nothing.

Critics are saying that the film lacks the self-awareness that a silly big monster movie should have, and that it somehow ends up being boring even with giant dinosaurs and sharks. If you're looking for something to just pass the time with and want to see Jason Statham in action once more, it seems that's about all we're getting with this one.

Are you interested in seeing Meg 2?

Meg 2: The Trench

