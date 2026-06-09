Things are looking bleak for The Bear in its final season trailer

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If you finished The Bear Season 4 and wondered what was going to happen to Carmy after he seemingly left the restaurant to pursue other things with his life, there's no need to worry, as the new season's trailer tells us he's back, even if he looks to be pushed to one side. Also, as always, the restaurant is on the brink of utter collapse.

The Bear Season 5 is all about one last chance. The restaurant building is going to be sold, the food supplier has cut our heroes off, but they're going to make some tasty food all the same. Much of the trailer focuses on Sidney and Richie, the fan favourites that have been progressing the most throughout the show's run. It seems it's more up to them than Carmy to save the Bear, as he takes a backseat.

We'll have to see how the finale turns out when The Bear Season 5 arrives on the 25th of June. Can the restaurant stay open? We don't know, but we do know that everyone will have each other's backs, and some good and heart-breaking times are likely in store.