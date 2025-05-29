Things are getting hot in Apple TV+'s Smoke

A little while ago, we reported on the news that Apple TV+ intends to bolster its summer line-up by debuting an all-new drama series this June called Smoke. The show revolves around an arson detective played by Taron Egerton and a plucky investigator portrayed by Jurnee Smollett, and sees how the pair combine and come together to hunt down serial arsonists all before they take more lives.

Smoke is a series that has been written, created, and executive produced by Dennis Lehane, and on top of Egerton and Smollett, it stars a cast including Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Greg Kinnear, and John Leguizamo.

Smoke will arrive on Apple TV+ from June 27, and will continue to debut new episodes on a weekly basis until the season wraps up. You can see its trailer below, as well as its official synopsis.

"When an arson investigator begrudgingly teams up with a police detective, their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions."