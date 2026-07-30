Thimbleweed Park 2 announced and launching 2028

Nearly ten years ago, point-and-click legend Ron Gilbert (creator of The Secret of Monkey Island, among other master pieces) returned to the classic foundations of the genre with the highly entertaining, well-written, and wonderful Thimbleweed Park. Here, we had a mystery to solve, clearly inspired by Twin Peaks and The X-Files, albeit with a distinct comedic twist ("The signals are strong tonight," for those of you who remember it).

Now, Gilbert himself has announced via his blog, Grumpy Gamer, that the time has come for a sequel. He writes that "we just started production on Thimbleweed Park 2, due out in early 2028," and explains that several members of the original team will be returning for the sequel.

Gilbert promises to share updates on the project "regularly to keep everyone up to date," and notes that the game is already available to add to your wishlist on Steam. He also mentions that the first iteration is now on sale for Android, iOS, Steam, and Switch for anyone who hasn't yet had a chance to play this modern classic.