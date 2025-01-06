Thijs departs G2 Esports' Hearthstone division

HQ

To kick off 2025, G2 Esports has made the announcement that it is parting ways with Hearthstone professional Thijs "Thijs" Molendijk. The long-standing member of the esports organisation who has served the team for almost a decade is moving on, leading to questions about both what's next for Thijs and also whether G2 Esports sees a future in competitive Hearthstone.

Speaking about moving on from Thijs, G2 Esports simply stated: "Thanks for everything you've contributed both as a player and as a streamer, it's been an amazing ride".

Thijs also commented on this announcement in a video where he adds: "It's been an incredible ride, and incredible, beautiful moments that we had during it, but also after every era there has to be an end."

Thijs ended his tenure with G2 Esports as the longest-tenured player with the team at that point. With no other Hearthstone players or streamers in their ranks, it's still unclear how G2 Esports will approach the scene going forward.