Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow announced with a first trailer

If you've missed the Thief series, we have some good news to offer with a brand new gamme. This title is meant to introduce the age-old series to a new audience. In a collaboration between Vertigo Games and Eidos-Montréal, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is designed from the ground up to be played on PlayStation VR2. Maze Theory, the developer of the title, has this to say about the adventure:

The VR experience elevates gameplay to new heights, especially when it comes to combat and precision tasks like archery. The combination of intuitive controls, haptic feedback, and realistic aiming will supposedly make ranged combat a thrilling challenge. Whether you're silently disabling a guard from a distance or hitting a precise target, your skill and focus will be put to the test.

Whether this is a way to test interest of the franchise in a new full-sized title on more formats remains to be seen, and you can already wishlist the game. It's set to launch sometime in 2025 and if you want to know more about the project, you can watch the trailer below.