Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Although the Thief series has long held a kind of cult-classic reputation, its latest entry arrived rather unexpectedly, especially considering it's been over a decade since the last instalment. Still, the virtual reality setting feels tailor-made for skulking in shadows and pocketing treasures, and Maze Theory's new take seems to have plenty of substance behind it.

Magpie, a street-raised orphan turned professional thief, uses her skills to survive the daily grind of a city crushed under tyranny. What begins as routine heists quickly escalates when her latest targets prove far larger in scale than expected, forcing her to rethink her craft in more ways than one.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadows is built around discrete missions, each tasking you with stealing a specific item from varied environments. A light narrative threads these jobs together, offering just enough motivation while keeping the spotlight firmly on the heists themselves.

Played from a first-person perspective, the game delivers familiar core mechanics: free movement, gradual turning, sprinting, crawling, and climbing. More specialised actions include lockpicking and tossing objects to distract guards. A neat twist gives Magpie the ability to sense points of interest in her surroundings, helping locate valuables and avoid danger.

The game strongly encourages stealth over confrontation, and sneaking through shadows proves both smarter and far more thrilling. Combat is possible, but Magpie's cudgel is best used for knocking out sword-wielding guards in surprise attacks. Beyond melee, the bow offers satisfying versatility: arrows can stun enemies, extinguish or ignite flames, and even create new traversal routes with rope shots.

Level design is a highlight, offering multiple paths to objectives and filling each area with hazards and opportunities. Security systems can trap the player, shattered glass betrays footsteps, and spotlights summon guards if crossed. On the flip side, environments are brimming with loot, some easily snatched, others hidden behind clever puzzles. Alongside the main objective, you'll pocket everything from silverware to coin purses, which convert into currency and contribute to mission rankings. Strong performances unlock upgrades like quieter sneaking or improved stamina, making progression smoother.

Technically, Thief VR runs smoothly. Controls respond naturally, making gameplay fluid overall. Occasionally, hands glitch when handling objects, a common quirk with Sense controllers. Minor issues cropped up, such as guards walking mid-air, interactive items failing, or doors sticking too eagerly to your grip. These were minimal, and Maze Theory has promised fixes for the release build.

Visually, Legacy of Shadows is pleasing. The world is detailed enough to feel convincing and alive, with fire and smoke effects adding atmosphere, albeit superficially. Night-time darkness is handled well, with multiple shades of shadow. Some areas, however, are so brightly lit that guard blindness borders on comical. Performance on PS5 is seamless, with no loading interruptions. Those prone to VR sickness should be cautious during longer sessions, as fast, free movement can sneak up with nausea despite visual safeguards.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadows doesn't reinvent VR gaming, but it stitches together proven mechanics, integrates them into an engaging concept, and wraps it all in a polished package. Virtual thievery proves rewarding across the board, serving as a worthy continuation of a decades-old franchise.