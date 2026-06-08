Thief: The Dark Project Remastered confirmed for Winter 2026

If you've been waiting for what feels like ages for a new stealth game that can compete with the likes of the classic Thief titles, then maybe it's time to return to those old favourites? Better yet, wait a few months, and Nightdive Studios can give you a remastered version of one.

The studio behind the System Shock and Star Wars: Dark Forces remasters is back, bringing a fresh take on Thief: The Dark Project. In the trailer below, we glimpse the original game given a visual makeover. The original mechanics and loop are still there, and old and new fans will get as close to an experience of the original as possible, without the dated look. There are quality-of-life improvements made, too, so even if you've got the original stored somewhere, ready to go, you may want to check this one out.

Thief: The Dark Project first launched back in 1998. The game was the first of its kind, using light and sound as mechanics for players to consider, and spawned multiple sequels. There have been more recent attempts to get Thief back on the map, but those who were around for the original remember how much it changed the scene. The stealth games we love today probably wouldn't be the same without Thief.