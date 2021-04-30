Thief Simulator 2 will attempt to steal our hearts in 2022

You're watching Advertisements

MrCiastku has just announced that a sequel to 2018's Thief Simulator will be arriving some point in 2022 on PC with console versions to follow at a later date. This new installment looks to be broader in scope, as it contains three unique locations to explore and you'll to able to rob banks and restaurants as well as people's homes. A Steam page for the game has now surfaced online and players are able to add it to their Wishlists.

Rafal Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A., said: "The new instalment will be bigger, better, prettier and even more exciting," says Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A. "We pay great attention to the feedback from our community gathered around the game. We are also preparing numerous surprises for fans of the series. As a result, Thief Simulator 2 will offer everything that the players liked about the previous instalment and much more."

You can take a look at the debut trailer for the game in the video above and you can read our review of the original Thief Simulator here.