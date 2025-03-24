Thiago Motta sacked by Juventus, replaced by a Croatian legend

HQ

Juventus used the international break to think about their future, and came to the conclusion that they'll be better off without coach Thiago Motta, which has recently suffered some huge set back: two back-to-back thrashings in Serie A (3-0 against Fiorentina, 4-0 against Atalanta), slipping from the Champions League spots in the Italian league, as well as the eliminations from Champions League against PSV and Coppa Italia against Empoli.

"I feel ashamed and I hope my players feel the same", Motta said a month ago, after falling in penalties to Empoli, a team used to playing in second division.

The former Italian international, who was appointed as Juventus' coach in June 2024 and hoped to be given time to make his vision of the team a reality, will not finish the season and will be replaced the rest of the season by Igor Tudor, a Croatian manager and a Juventus legend (played for nearly a decade between 1998 and 2007 and, as a manager, has worked at Marseille, Lazio, and even at Juventus as an assistant in 2020.

"The club would like to thank Thiago Motta and all of his staff for their professionalism and for the work they have carried out in recent months with passion and dedication. The club wish them the best of luck for the future", Juventus said in a statement.