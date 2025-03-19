These were the most popular characters in the Sonic Racing: Crossworlds network test

HQ

One game that many are looking forward to is Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, which is due for release in 2025, although we still don't know when. A month ago, a first Closed Network Test was run where selected people got the chance to try the game to contribute with data and feedback.

Now it has been revealed which characters were the most played in this network test, where the first and second may not be super surprising as they are Sonic himself and Shadow - but the third can nonetheless be considered a bit unexpected. It is the duo Cream & Cheese, which debuted in Sonic Advance 2 and has become something of a fan-favourite.

Of course, just because they're the most played doesn't necessarily mean they're the best, although you'd suspect that people would be happy to keep playing a character they perform particularly well with.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, we'd be very surprised if it doesn't also appear on Switch 2 as well.