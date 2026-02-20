These new Fortnite "Save the World" missions give you up to 150 V-Bucks

HQ

Fortnite is always associated with its Battle Royale mode, which is the most famous, but it's important to remember that the game wasn't always like that and that in its early days, the main game mode was "Save the World". This week, that mode includes new missions where you can earn up to 150 V-Bucks just for playing, so if you're close to getting that skin you love so much, don't miss out on these missions!

The missions that give you 50 V-Bucks each are as follows:



Twine Peaks: The PL 108 Data Recovery mission gives you 50 V-Bucks!



Canny Valley: The PL 52 Triple Atlas mission gives you 50 V-Bucks!



Stonewood: The PL 15 Atlas mission gives you 50 V-Bucks!



The missions are very simple, and since you don't have to worry about other players being more "pro" than you, you can complete them at your own pace. But remember that these types of missions usually disappear after 24 hours...

Remember that "Save The World" mode is available on all platforms except Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and smartphones.

Do you play this Fortnite mode a lot?