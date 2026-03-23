These jobs will be most affected by artificial intelligence

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Artificial intelligence is here and it's starting to have an effect on everything. Some jobs will be created, while others will be gone entirely. What will happen to translators, coders, writers, or telemarketers in the future?

Microsoft made a study about the subject back in 2025, and now Anthropic also studied, how artificial intelligence will affect the labour market, in March 2026. Their study was based on Claude usage data, as reported by YLE.

Microsoft's list includes these top 10 professions most affected by AI: translators, historians, cabin crew, service sales representatives, writers/authors, CNC programmers, customer service representatives, switchboard operators, housekeeping supervisors, and presenters/radio DJs.

Anthropic's list of top 10 jobs to be most affected by AI looks somewhat similar: computer programmers, customer service representatives, data entry workers, patient information processors, market research analysts, wholesale sales representatives, financial and investment analysts, software quality assurance officers, information security analysts, and IT support personnel.

Technology has always had a huge affect in jobs. New jobs are coming, while old ones are disappearing. We just need to be able to adapt.