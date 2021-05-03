Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Yoku's Island Express

These five free games are available for Prime Gaming subscribers in May

The highlights include Yoku's Island Express and Beholder.

The May Games with Prime line-up has just been revealed and this month again looks to include a varied mix of genres. The five games that Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to download for free are Yoku's Island Express, Beholder, The Blind Prophet, A Blind Legend, and Healer's Quest.

Along with these games, subscribers will also have access to exclusive content for League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and FIFA 21. This exclusive content includes three mystery skin shard drops that are available from May 10- June 11 in League of Legends. Additionally, Siege players will be able to get their hands on a week's worth of Renown Boosters, and FIFA players will have access to some exclusive Ultimate Team loot.

Yoku's Island Express

