These figures show Mario and Bowser as Godzilla and Ultraman

Mario and Bowser have surely never been as visually menacing as they're portrayed in this line of figurines.

Godzilla, Mario, Bowser and Ultraman are four iconic Japanese characters that Bid Toys decided to mix in order to create unique figurines. This means that Mario will actually look like Ultraman while his arch-enemy Bowser will be transformed into Godzilla.

These figures should be available in June, for a price of $42 for the Mario one, and $49 for the Bowser, shipping fees included. Pre-orders are now open, but they could be closed at any time, so don't miss out !

What other characters could they mix?



