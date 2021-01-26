These are what we can expect to see in Fall Guys Season 3.5 update

You're watching Advertisements

Even though we still don't know the exact launch date of Season 3.5 for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which is titled as "Stop with the yeets name it anything else just don't include the word yeet please im begging you", developer Mediatonic just provided us with more details regarding what to expect in the upcoming update.

According to their tweet, there will be a brand new level, 40+ new variations for the existing levels, Fall Feed, and new DLC pack. Also, Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes will be added into regular store, plus some new shows and costumes are going live over the coming weeks.

Season 3.5 sounds just as interesting as it has always been since the game launched back in August last year for the first time, if you ask us.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PC and PS4 now.