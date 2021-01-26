Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

These are what we can expect to see in Fall Guys Season 3.5 update

Mediatonic just gave us a heads-up.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Even though we still don't know the exact launch date of Season 3.5 for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which is titled as "Stop with the yeets name it anything else just don't include the word yeet please im begging you", developer Mediatonic just provided us with more details regarding what to expect in the upcoming update.

According to their tweet, there will be a brand new level, 40+ new variations for the existing levels, Fall Feed, and new DLC pack. Also, Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes will be added into regular store, plus some new shows and costumes are going live over the coming weeks.

Season 3.5 sounds just as interesting as it has always been since the game launched back in August last year for the first time, if you ask us.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PC and PS4 now.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy