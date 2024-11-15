These are the winners of the DevGAMM Awards 2024

HQ

When this piece is being published the DevGAMM is wrapping up in Cascais, next to Lisbon, in Portugal, in its second edition in the country. Gamereactor has been covering the event by interviewing several speakers and developers in videos you will find at the frontpage in the upcoming days. But as a closing act, the AA and indie DevGAMM awards are being given as we speak. We're updating this piece as it happens, including all categories and winners sharing a prize pool of 100,000 dollars by Scorewarrior. The list is as follows:

GRAND PRIZE



Cryptmaster by Paul Hart and Lee Williams



Loco Motive by Robust Games



[WINNER] Manor Lords by Slavic Magic



Sunset Hills by Cotton Game



Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night



EXCELLENCE IN GAME DESIGN



Arco by Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe



[WINNER] Cryptmaster by Paul Hart and Lee Williams



Diplomacy is Not an Option by "DOOR407 RA" LLC



shapez 2 by tobspr Games



Toy Tactics by Kraken Empire



EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ART



Constance by btf GmbH



Europa by Novadust



Loco Motive by Robust Games



Neva by Nomada Studio



[WINNER] Sunset Hills by Cotton Game



EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO



Arco by Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe



Dice Gambit by Chromatic Ink



Neva by Nomada Studio



[WINNER] ODDADA by Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann, Bastian Clausdorff



Symphonia by Sunny Peak



EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE



Closer the Distance by Osmotic Studios



Loco Motive by Robust Games



PEPPERED: an existential platformer by Mostly Games UG



Songs of Travel by Causa Creations



[WINNER] Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night



MOST ANTICIPATED GAME



[WINNER] Cairn by The Game Bakers



Echoes of Mystralia by Borealys Games



IRONHIVE by Wondernaut Studio



Tiny Bookshop by neoludic games



Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night



BEST MOBILE GAME



Bloom - a puzzle adventure by Lucid Labs



Boxes: Lost Fragments by Big Loop Studios



[WINNER] Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret by Christoph Minnameier / Pig Knight Games



Junkineering by Coleplay LTD



Save The Grandma! by LikeLore



BEST GAME FROM PORTUGAL



ARC SEED by Massive Galaxy Studios



Demon Spore by DinoBoss



Gloomy Juncture by Filipe Rodrigues / Subtales Studio



The Night is Grey by whalestork



[WINNER] Townseek by Whales And Games



DEVELOPERS CHOICE



#DRIVE Rally by Pixel Perfect Dude



Constance by btf GmbH



Europa by Novadust



Exophobia by Zarc Attack



[WINNER] Beyond The Board by Fragile Shapes Studios



COMMUNITY VOTE



How to Die : A Hope Beneath by Shireishi Production



Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance by Ironhide Game Studio



[WINNER] Kota's New Journey by KotaMotaGames



PVKK: Planetenverteidigungska



nonenkommandant by Bippinbits



dEmpire of Vampire by Vameon



MOST ENGAGING MOBILE GAME BY APTOIDE



Codename: Ocean Keeper by RetroStyle Games



Hattori: Battle Clash by Funky Monkey



[WINNER] Junkineering by Coleplay LTD



Pup Champs by Afterburn



Sunset Hills by Cotton Game



BEST INDIE GAME BY TINYBUILD