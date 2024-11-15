These are the winners of the DevGAMM Awards 2024

The prize pool of $100,000 has been pieced apart this evening in Lisbon, Portugal. [Update] Manor Lords gets the Grand Prize.
HQ
When this piece is being published the DevGAMM is wrapping up in Cascais, next to Lisbon, in Portugal, in its second edition in the country. Gamereactor has been covering the event by interviewing several speakers and developers in videos you will find at the frontpage in the upcoming days. But as a closing act, the AA and indie DevGAMM awards are being given as we speak. We're updating this piece as it happens, including all categories and winners sharing a prize pool of 100,000 dollars by Scorewarrior. The list is as follows:
GRAND PRIZE
Cryptmaster by Paul Hart and Lee Williams
Loco Motive by Robust Games
[WINNER] Manor Lords by Slavic Magic
Sunset Hills by Cotton Game
Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night
EXCELLENCE IN GAME DESIGN
Arco by Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe
[WINNER] Cryptmaster by Paul Hart and Lee Williams
Diplomacy is Not an Option by "DOOR407 RA" LLC
shapez 2 by tobspr Games
Toy Tactics by Kraken Empire
EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ART
Constance by btf GmbH
Europa by Novadust
Loco Motive by Robust Games
Neva by Nomada Studio
[WINNER] Sunset Hills by Cotton Game
EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO
Arco by Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe
Dice Gambit by Chromatic Ink
Neva by Nomada Studio
[WINNER] ODDADA by Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann, Bastian Clausdorff
Symphonia by Sunny Peak
EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE
Closer the Distance by Osmotic Studios
Loco Motive by Robust Games
PEPPERED: an existential platformer by Mostly Games UG
Songs of Travel by Causa Creations
[WINNER] Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
[WINNER] Cairn by The Game Bakers
Echoes of Mystralia by Borealys Games
IRONHIVE by Wondernaut Studio
Tiny Bookshop by neoludic games
Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night
BEST MOBILE GAME
Bloom - a puzzle adventure by Lucid Labs
Boxes: Lost Fragments by Big Loop Studios
[WINNER] Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret by Christoph Minnameier / Pig Knight Games
Junkineering by Coleplay LTD
Save The Grandma! by LikeLore
BEST GAME FROM PORTUGAL
ARC SEED by Massive Galaxy Studios
Demon Spore by DinoBoss
Gloomy Juncture by Filipe Rodrigues / Subtales Studio
The Night is Grey by whalestork
[WINNER] Townseek by Whales And Games
DEVELOPERS CHOICE
#DRIVE Rally by Pixel Perfect Dude
Constance by btf GmbH
Europa by Novadust
Exophobia by Zarc Attack
[WINNER] Beyond The Board by Fragile Shapes Studios
COMMUNITY VOTE
How to Die : A Hope Beneath by Shireishi Production