These are the winners of the DevGAMM Awards 2024

The prize pool of $100,000 has been pieced apart this evening in Lisbon, Portugal. [Update] Manor Lords gets the Grand Prize.

When this piece is being published the DevGAMM is wrapping up in Cascais, next to Lisbon, in Portugal, in its second edition in the country. Gamereactor has been covering the event by interviewing several speakers and developers in videos you will find at the frontpage in the upcoming days. But as a closing act, the AA and indie DevGAMM awards are being given as we speak. We're updating this piece as it happens, including all categories and winners sharing a prize pool of 100,000 dollars by Scorewarrior. The list is as follows:

GRAND PRIZE


  • Cryptmaster by Paul Hart and Lee Williams

  • Loco Motive by Robust Games

  • [WINNER] Manor Lords by Slavic Magic

  • Sunset Hills by Cotton Game

  • Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night

EXCELLENCE IN GAME DESIGN


  • Arco by Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe

  • [WINNER] Cryptmaster by Paul Hart and Lee Williams

  • Diplomacy is Not an Option by "DOOR407 RA" LLC

  • shapez 2 by tobspr Games

  • Toy Tactics by Kraken Empire

EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ART


  • Constance by btf GmbH

  • Europa by Novadust

  • Loco Motive by Robust Games

  • Neva by Nomada Studio

  • [WINNER] Sunset Hills by Cotton Game

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO


  • Arco by Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón García, Antonio Uribe

  • Dice Gambit by Chromatic Ink

  • Neva by Nomada Studio

  • [WINNER] ODDADA by Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann, Bastian Clausdorff

  • Symphonia by Sunny Peak

EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE


  • Closer the Distance by Osmotic Studios

  • Loco Motive by Robust Games

  • PEPPERED: an existential platformer by Mostly Games UG

  • Songs of Travel by Causa Creations

  • [WINNER] Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME


  • [WINNER] Cairn by The Game Bakers

  • Echoes of Mystralia by Borealys Games

  • IRONHIVE by Wondernaut Studio

  • Tiny Bookshop by neoludic games

  • Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall by Brave At Night

BEST MOBILE GAME


  • Bloom - a puzzle adventure by Lucid Labs

  • Boxes: Lost Fragments by Big Loop Studios

  • [WINNER] Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret by Christoph Minnameier / Pig Knight Games

  • Junkineering by Coleplay LTD

  • Save The Grandma! by LikeLore

BEST GAME FROM PORTUGAL


  • ARC SEED by Massive Galaxy Studios

  • Demon Spore by DinoBoss

  • Gloomy Juncture by Filipe Rodrigues / Subtales Studio

  • The Night is Grey by whalestork

  • [WINNER] Townseek by Whales And Games

DEVELOPERS CHOICE



  • #DRIVE Rally by Pixel Perfect Dude

  • Constance by btf GmbH

  • Europa by Novadust

  • Exophobia by Zarc Attack

  • [WINNER] Beyond The Board by Fragile Shapes Studios

COMMUNITY VOTE


  • How to Die : A Hope Beneath by Shireishi Production

  • Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance by Ironhide Game Studio

  • [WINNER] Kota's New Journey by KotaMotaGames

  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungska

  • nonenkommandant by Bippinbits

  • dEmpire of Vampire by Vameon

MOST ENGAGING MOBILE GAME BY APTOIDE


  • Codename: Ocean Keeper by RetroStyle Games

  • Hattori: Battle Clash by Funky Monkey

  • [WINNER] Junkineering by Coleplay LTD

  • Pup Champs by Afterburn

  • Sunset Hills by Cotton Game

BEST INDIE GAME BY TINYBUILD


  • [WINNER] Bl0w-Up by Half Sunk Games

  • Hozy by Come On Studio

  • Lost Twins II by Playdew

  • Map Map - A Game About Maps by Pipapo Games

  • Project Grove by Antler Studios

