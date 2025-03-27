These are the top 25 players in EuroLeague's 25 years of history

HQ

For the past weeks, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague has been announcing through media channels the top 25 players from the competition, since the current format of the basketball league was created on June 2000, 25 years ago. It comes from a selection of votes from EuroLeague head coaches who had won a championship, past All-Decade Team members and MVPs, and in a lesser degree, media representatives (10%), and fans (10%).

The final batch of 5 players was announced this week, so we finally have a list of the All-25 EuroLeague Team from the best teams of the competition for the latest 25 years. The future of the competition, however, may be marked by the arrival of the European NBA league, which could be a semi-open format, allowing the top teams of the EuroLeague to participate, according to recent reports.

Top 25 players in EuroLeague history:



Rudy Fernandez



Sarunas Jasikevicius



Shane Larkin



Manu Ginobili



Kostas Sloukas



Luka Doncic



Milos Teodosic



Dejan Bodiroga



Georgios Printezis



Walter Tavares



Dimitris Diamantidis



Mike James



Vasilije Micic



Anthony Parker



Sergio Rodriguez



Nando De Colo



Sergio Llull



Ramunas Siskauskas



Vassilis Spanoulis



Nikola Vujcic



Mike Batiste



Bogdan Bogdanovic



Kyle Hines



Juan Carlos Navarro



Theo Papaloukas

