These are the top 25 players in EuroLeague's 25 years of history

Coaches, players, fans, and media help pick the top 25 players in EuroLeague history since 2000.

For the past weeks, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague has been announcing through media channels the top 25 players from the competition, since the current format of the basketball league was created on June 2000, 25 years ago. It comes from a selection of votes from EuroLeague head coaches who had won a championship, past All-Decade Team members and MVPs, and in a lesser degree, media representatives (10%), and fans (10%).

The final batch of 5 players was announced this week, so we finally have a list of the All-25 EuroLeague Team from the best teams of the competition for the latest 25 years. The future of the competition, however, may be marked by the arrival of the European NBA league, which could be a semi-open format, allowing the top teams of the EuroLeague to participate, according to recent reports.

Top 25 players in EuroLeague history:


  • Rudy Fernandez

  • Sarunas Jasikevicius

  • Shane Larkin

  • Manu Ginobili

  • Kostas Sloukas

  • Luka Doncic

  • Milos Teodosic

  • Dejan Bodiroga

  • Georgios Printezis

  • Walter Tavares

  • Dimitris Diamantidis

  • Mike James

  • Vasilije Micic

  • Anthony Parker

  • Sergio Rodriguez

  • Nando De Colo

  • Sergio Llull

  • Ramunas Siskauskas

  • Vassilis Spanoulis

  • Nikola Vujcic

  • Mike Batiste

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic

  • Kyle Hines

  • Juan Carlos Navarro

  • Theo Papaloukas

