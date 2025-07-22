These are the titles Japanese gamers are looking forward to the most

HQ

It's summer, it's hot, very few games are being released and many people are on vacation. But of course, there are many exciting titles waiting around the corner. Famitsu (thanks, My Nintendo News) has now released its list of the games Japanese players are most looking forward to - and if you suspect that it's dominated by Nintendo... you're absolutely right.

No less than seven out of ten games are for Nintendo consoles, while Sony's format takes three of the spots. The highly anticipated Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is represented in three spots on the list:



[NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

[PS5] Pragmata

[PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

[NSW] Super Robot Wars Y

[NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A

[NS2] Kirby Air Riders

[NS2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

[NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

[PS5] Silent Hill f



Which game are you most looking forward to at the moment?