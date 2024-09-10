These are the three main new features of the newly announced PS5 Pro

HQ

It's official. Sony has unveiled the PS5 Pro model to the world from its lead designer Mark Cerny, and in the nine minutes of the webcast, the designer showed the main improvements of this mid-generation model over the current standard, what he calls "the big three".

The first of these is a larger CPU, which will offer up to 45% more performance, 28% more RAM and 67% faster processor speed. The second is Advanced Ray-Tracing, which aims for dynamic fidelity in shadows and faster computational speed.

Finally, PS5 Pro will add custom hardware based on AI Upscaling to create what they call "PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution" or PSSR. What this system will do is further smooth out the image and bit separation in each frame.

PS5 Pro will arrive on 7 November for $699 and you can see the first official image below.