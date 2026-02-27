Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Winds/Waves

These are the starter Pokémon for Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves!

The open secret was true!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

This year's Pokémon Presents dropped a bombshell with the announcement of the new generation of Pokémon games: Pokémon Waves and Pokémon Winds. We also now know the starter Pokémon for this new adventure.

On one hand, we have Browt, a Grass-type chick; on the other, Pombon, a Fire-type puppy; and (my current favourite) Gecqua, a Water-type gecko.

Pokémon Winds/Waves
Pokémon Winds/Waves
Pokémon Winds/Waves
Pokémon Winds/Waves

There's still much to see from this new generation, and we'll have to wait quite a while to see the evolved forms of the starter trio, but so far, the game looks much better than the last few Pokémon games. We hope this generation lives up to the expectations of all the fans.

You can see here the official artwork of the starter trio here:

Which starter will you choose?

Related texts



Loading next content