These are the starter Pokémon for Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves!

This year's Pokémon Presents dropped a bombshell with the announcement of the new generation of Pokémon games: Pokémon Waves and Pokémon Winds. We also now know the starter Pokémon for this new adventure.

On one hand, we have Browt, a Grass-type chick; on the other, Pombon, a Fire-type puppy; and (my current favourite) Gecqua, a Water-type gecko.

There's still much to see from this new generation, and we'll have to wait quite a while to see the evolved forms of the starter trio, but so far, the game looks much better than the last few Pokémon games. We hope this generation lives up to the expectations of all the fans.

You can see here the official artwork of the starter trio here:

