These are the semifinalists for Carabao Cup, England's "League Cup"

HQ

The EFL Cup, known now as Carabao Cup, is ahead of most domestic knockout competitions in Europe, and now that UEFA competitions are over for now, has placed the quarterfinals this week, even if the final will not take place until March 2025.

Yesterday, Wednesday December 18, three games took place, with the other one taking place today, Thursday December 19 -between Tottenham and Manchester United, at 8 PM GMT.

Yesterday's games decided three of the semifinalists for the "League Cup", which will be very high profile. The most thrilling game was Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palaca, with a hat-trick by Gabriel Jesús in 25 minutes in the second half.

Liverpool almost have a surprise, because despite their early advantage, 2 goals in the first 30 minutes against Southampton, struggled to maintain the result. It ended 1-2, with victory for the reds, which are also the dominators in Premier League.

Finally, Newcastle defeated Brentford 3-1. Both teams are tied in the middle of the Premier League charts, with 23 points, 11th and 12th.

When do semifinals for Carabao Cup take place?

Immediately after the Tottenham vs. Manchester United game take place, the draw will take place, choosing how the semifinalists will be paired. However, we still don't know when the two-legged semifinals will take place. What we know is that the final will be at the Wembley Stadium on March 16 2025.