These are the sanction and monetary fines for causing a physical fight in an NBA game

HQ

Earlier this week, a fight between Amen Thompson (from Houston Rockets) and Tyler Herro (from Miami Heat) resulted in a brawl that involved multiple players and even managers during an NBA game, on December 30. The moment, captured in the cameras, showed Thompson violently grabbing Herro by the shirt and threw him to the ground.

The match resumed, but the several players were expelled, and NBA announced they would be sanctioned. Later, the basketball league confirmed the punishments. Thompson, the man that started the fight, has been suspended for two games without pay. Terro Rozier, who joined in the altercation, was also suspended with one game without pay.

On the other side, the Houston Rockets, the sanctions were "less severe", as they're only monetary. Herro and Jalen Green were fined $25,000 and $35,000 respectively. The largest fine was for Rockets' head coach Ime Udoka, who must pay $50,000 for verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his technical foul and ejection.