Reactions from the leaders whose countries were targeted by Trump's Greenland-linked tariffs

On Saturday, Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on a group of European countries, tying the measures to his demand that the United States be allowed to purchase Greenland. Shortly after, leaders across Europe reacted. We have gathered those reactions, and below are the responses from the eight European leaders whose countries were directly targeted by the proposed tariffs.

Denmark:

This is a developing news story...

Sweden (Ulf Kristersson):

We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland. I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbors. This is an EU issue that affects many more countries than those now being singled out. Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway, and the United Kingdom for a coordinated response.

Norway (Jonas Gahr Støre):

Threats have no place among allies. Norway's position is firm: Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Norway fully supports the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark. There is broad agreement in NATO on the need to strengthen security in the Arctic, including in Greenland.

Finland (Alexander Stubb):

Among allies, issues are best resolved through discussion, not through pressure.

Strengthening Arctic security together with allies is very important for Finland. This is also the purpose of the Danish-led and allied-coordinated action in Greenland.

European countries stand united. We emphasize the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. We support Denmark and Greenland.

Dialogue with the United States continues. Tariffs would undermine the transatlantic relationship and risk a dangerous downward spiral.

France (Emmanuel Macron):

France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It underpins our commitment to the United Nations and to its Charter.

It is on this basis that we support, and will continue to support Ukraine and that we have built a coalition of the willing for a robust and lasting peace, to defend these principles and our security.

It is also on this basis that we decided to take part in the exercise organized by Denmark in Greenland. We fully assume this decision, because security in the Arctic and at the outer edges of our Europe is at stake.

No intimidation or threat will influence us—neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations.

Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld.

It is in this spirit that I will engage with our European partners.

Germany:

This is a developing news story...

Netherlands:

This is a developing news story...

United Kingdom (Keir Starmer):

Our position on Greenland is very clear - it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.

We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic.

Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration.