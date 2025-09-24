Cars
Gran Turismo 7
These are the new cars in the GT7 september update
The September update for Gran Turismo 7 is spelled 1.63 and as always, five new cars are hidden inside that file along with a bunch of new "locations" for the game's popular photo mode. For anyone who was expecting more pure racing cars, this will probably come as a real disappointment as September in Gran Turismo 7 apparently rhymes with boredom. Here are the upcoming cars in 1.63:
• Hyundai ELANTRA N '23
• MAZDA SPIRIT RACING ROADSTER 12R '25
• Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo
• Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40V '74
• Toyota RAV4 Adventure '20