These are the new cars in the GT7 september update

HQ The September update for Gran Turismo 7 is spelled 1.63 and as always, five new cars are hidden inside that file along with a bunch of new "locations" for the game's popular photo mode. For anyone who was expecting more pure racing cars, this will probably come as a real disappointment as September in Gran Turismo 7 apparently rhymes with boredom. Here are the upcoming cars in 1.63: • Hyundai ELANTRA N '23

• MAZDA SPIRIT RACING ROADSTER 12R '25

• Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

• Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40V '74

• Toyota RAV4 Adventure '20