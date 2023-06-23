These are the most used characters in Street Fighter 6 in Japan

HQ

It's been a few weeks since the release of Street Fighter 6, and it looks like players are making good use of their time in the return of Capcom's most beloved fighting franchise.

The official Street Fighter 6 Twitter account in Japan has released an image showing the top five fighters used by players in each tier, and there are significant changes between how Rookies start out and how they become near pros in the Platinum, Diamond or Master tiers.

While Juri is always present in the majority of matches in each category, it seems that Marisa is preferred by the more experienced players, and finding the best opponent for her will be one of the tasks before facing off in competitive tournaments such as EVO. It is curious that Ryu is dropping down the list as the level of the opponents rises, and now Ken has become one of the most used. Will he take over on the physical cover?