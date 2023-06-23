Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Street Fighter 6

These are the most used characters in Street Fighter 6 in Japan

We're talking about players who are already Platinum, Diamond or Master, so we'll have to keep an eye on the competitive side.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been a few weeks since the release of Street Fighter 6, and it looks like players are making good use of their time in the return of Capcom's most beloved fighting franchise.

The official Street Fighter 6 Twitter account in Japan has released an image showing the top five fighters used by players in each tier, and there are significant changes between how Rookies start out and how they become near pros in the Platinum, Diamond or Master tiers.

While Juri is always present in the majority of matches in each category, it seems that Marisa is preferred by the more experienced players, and finding the best opponent for her will be one of the tasks before facing off in competitive tournaments such as EVO. It is curious that Ryu is dropping down the list as the level of the opponents rises, and now Ken has become one of the most used. Will he take over on the physical cover?

Street Fighter 6

Related texts

0
Street Fighter 6Score

Street Fighter 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Capcom's fighters are back, once again ready to punch people in the face. This time, both an updated game system and a massive single-player story awaits, and we've checked to see if it measures up.



Loading next content