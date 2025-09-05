These are the most played racing games on Steam right now

HQ

The sim-racing genre is currently experiencing a period of enormous, extreme growth and while arcade racing series such as Need for Speed, Ridge Racer, Burnout, and everything in between are going down the drain, players clearly want to spend their time in games that simulate real racing to the greatest extent possible.

The only exception, which of course confirms the rule and nothing else, is Forza Horizon 5, which continues to top the Steam charts. However, BeamNG is still unchallenged number one, which with each passing month feels so bizarre considering that it is still just some kind of advanced physics demonstration.

(1) BeamNG.drive (Peak Concurrent Players) 28,954

(2) Forza Horizon 5 (Peak Concurrent Players) 23,739

(3) Assetto Corsa (Peak Concurrent Players) 16,885

Which is your most played racing game right now?