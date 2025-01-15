These are the most likely winners from NFL Divisional Round this weekend

HQ

NFL Playoffs have reached the Divisional Round. Only eight teams are left in the race for the ticket for the Super Bowl, on February 9. Between Saturday January 18 and Sunday 19, the finalists of each conference will be decided.

Last week, we told you that an NFL expert had ranked all 14 from the playoffs, including the "wild card" teams. This commentator expected that Buffalo Bills will be the winner this year, over division leaders Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.



Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, 22:30 CET)



Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (​Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, 00:30 CET on Monday)



Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, 2:00 CET on Sunday)



Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, 21:00 CET)



Comparing this list of eight teams, the "oddballs" are Rams, Commanders and Texans, ranked 10, 12 and 13 in the top 14. It is expected that Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles will be the ones moving to the NFC and AFC Championships -the finals on each of the two NFL divisions, taking place on January 26-. The most neck to neck game will be Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills, with ESPN granting Bills a 50.3% chance of winning...

The Super Bowl, pitting the winners of each of the two conferences (AFC and NFC) will take place on February 9.