These are the men Putin is sending to Turkey for peace talks

A former peace negotiator, a seasoned diplomat, and a top intelligence officer lead Russia's new delegation on Ukraine.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Just over an hour before Moscow's midnight on May 14, Russia unveiled its delegation for upcoming Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who previously headed the 2022 negotiations.

Alongside him are Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and GRU chief Igor Kostyukov, forming a team that blends diplomacy, propaganda strategy, and military intelligence. The group includes other senior officials from defence and foreign affairs. Putin won't attend.

