These are the locations of the new Alone in the Dark outside Derceto Manor

It's only been a few days since Alone in the Dark, the reinvention of what is considered to be the first survival horror, was announced and unveiled at the same time. THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive wanted to make sure no one misses out on the fact that the darkness is back by bringing it to Gamescom 2022.

Alone in the Dark is a long time coming, but we already know it's coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and during our time at Gamescom we were able to interview none other than Mikael Hedberg, writer of the upcoming version of Infogrames' 1992 classic and the mastermind behind modern horror classics SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

HQ

Among all the details Hedberg talked about the title in the interview, he noted that beyond paying tribute to the original they wanted to go one step further and expand the gameplay experience.

"Wow, there's a lot of thing I would do if I went to Louisiana", the writer commented when asked about the new urban and outdoor environments outside the mansion. "I would go to the French Quarter in New Orleans, and I would maybe visit the Bayou, that's some plain areas and something like that, and then maybe I would take a trip on the Mississippi. We can still have the house, but we decided that we needed to do make a few sort of detours, just as to have the right but also just sort of, something that I was really excited to do. And I don't feel like I want to sort of ruin or spoil how this comes along, but you will definitely see more than just a house."

This house, Derceto Manor, was the setting for the entire original story of Alone in the Dark, so it seems that beyond a remake, the new Alone In the Dark will be a new experience that will unite the known story with new subplots in line with the current tastes of all players, both veterans and newcomers.