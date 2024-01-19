Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports FC 24

These are the line-ups for the EA Sports FC 24 men's and women's TOTYs

And as expected, Spain has far more women than men in the starting eleven.

HQ

As you know, Electronic Arts opened the voting for the EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year on January 8th. This edition of the TOTYs was very special, because it would be the first time that players could vote for their ideal team in both the men's and women's categories.

Well, the votes have been counted, and now we know the eleven male and eleven female players that make up the TOTY 2024.

Women's TOTY 2024


  • GK - Mary Earps (England) - Manchester United

  • DEF - Ona Batlle (Spain) - FC Barcelona

  • DEF - Wendie Renard (France) - Olympique Lyonnais

  • DEF - Millie Bright (England) - Chelsea

  • DEF - Sakina Karchaoui (France) - Paris Saint-Germain

  • MID - Lena Oberdorf (Germany) - VfL Wolfsburg

  • MID - Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) - FC Barcelona

  • MID - Alexia Putellas (Spain) - FC Barcelona

  • ATT - Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) - FC Barcelona

  • ATT - Sophia Smith (United States) - Portland Thorns FC

  • ATT - Sam Kerr (Australia) - Chelsea

Men's TOTY 2024


  • GK - Alisson Becker (Brazil) - Liverpool

  • DEF - Theo Hernández (France) - AC Milan

  • DEF - Jeremie Frimpong (Netherlands) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

  • DEF - Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Liverpool

  • DEF - Rúben Dias (Portugal) - Manchester City

  • MID - Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) - Manchester City

  • MID - Jude Bellingham (England) - Real Madrid

  • MID - Rodri (Spain) - Manchester City

  • ATT - Kylian Mbappé (France) - Paris Saint-Germain

  • ATT - Erling Haaland (Norway) - Manchester City

  • ATT - Lionel Messi (Argentina) - Inter Miami

EA Sports FC 24

