These are the line-ups for the EA Sports FC 24 men's and women's TOTYs

As you know, Electronic Arts opened the voting for the EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year on January 8th. This edition of the TOTYs was very special, because it would be the first time that players could vote for their ideal team in both the men's and women's categories.

Well, the votes have been counted, and now we know the eleven male and eleven female players that make up the TOTY 2024.

Women's TOTY 2024



GK - Mary Earps (England) - Manchester United



DEF - Ona Batlle (Spain) - FC Barcelona



DEF - Wendie Renard (France) - Olympique Lyonnais



DEF - Millie Bright (England) - Chelsea



DEF - Sakina Karchaoui (France) - Paris Saint-Germain



MID - Lena Oberdorf (Germany) - VfL Wolfsburg



MID - Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) - FC Barcelona



MID - Alexia Putellas (Spain) - FC Barcelona



ATT - Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) - FC Barcelona



ATT - Sophia Smith (United States) - Portland Thorns FC



ATT - Sam Kerr (Australia) - Chelsea



Men's TOTY 2024