These are the line-ups for the EA Sports FC 24 men's and women's TOTYs
And as expected, Spain has far more women than men in the starting eleven.
HQ
As you know, Electronic Arts opened the voting for the EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Year on January 8th. This edition of the TOTYs was very special, because it would be the first time that players could vote for their ideal team in both the men's and women's categories.
Well, the votes have been counted, and now we know the eleven male and eleven female players that make up the TOTY 2024.
Women's TOTY 2024
GK - Mary Earps (England) - Manchester United
DEF - Ona Batlle (Spain) - FC Barcelona
DEF - Wendie Renard (France) - Olympique Lyonnais
DEF - Millie Bright (England) - Chelsea
DEF - Sakina Karchaoui (France) - Paris Saint-Germain
MID - Lena Oberdorf (Germany) - VfL Wolfsburg
MID - Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) - FC Barcelona
MID - Alexia Putellas (Spain) - FC Barcelona
ATT - Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) - FC Barcelona
ATT - Sophia Smith (United States) - Portland Thorns FC