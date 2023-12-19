These are the games you shouldn't play with your loved ones this Christmas

HQ

We assume quite the few of you will either visit or get a visit from family and friends this Christmas, and it's likely you will end up playing some video games. But not every video game is a great match for local multiplayer fun, and Hearts.Land has gathered data to fins out the games you should avoid.

As it turns out, no game is less suitable to play with family than Star Wars Battlefront II, and clearly a lot of Lego video games should be avoided as well. Check out the full list below.

10. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

9. Team Sonic Racing

8. Lego Movie

7. Minecraft Dungeons

6. The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

5. Lego The Incredibles

4. Star Wars Battlefront

3. Lego Movie 2

2. Gran Turismo 7

1. Star Wars Battlefront II

Do you have any game that you would recommend fellow Gamereactor readers to play with their family and friends this Christmas?