These are the games scoring more than 90 on Metacritic in 2020

As we are already in the first month of 2021, it's time to wrap things up for 2020. We have seen a few interesting rankings, such as the best Steam game of 2020, the best-selling indie games of 2020 on Nintendo Switch or the 10most googled games of 2020.

Now, Metacritic has some interesting information for us as well. It turns out, across all platforms there are 16 different products in total that scored 90 or higher on Metacritic in the past year, and as a comparison, only 9 titles did that in 2019.

The game that has the highest score of 95 on above said site is Persona 5 Royal, which is exclusively released on PS4, it is also "Metacritic's highest-scoring game for any platform since 2018". This isn't the only PS4 exclusive on the list, The Last of Us: Part II also gets a pretty neat 93 score. However, not just these big budget games are favoured, some brilliant indie titles such as Hades and Ori and the Will of the Wisps also earned players' recognition.

Check the full list of games released in 2020 scoring 90 or higher below:

PC

Half-Life: Alyx

Hades

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Crusader Kings III

Spelunky 2

PlayStation

Demon's Souls PS5

Persona 5 Royal

The Last of Us: Part II

Switch

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Xbox

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Def. Ed.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

F1 2020

Yakuza 0

Microsoft Flight Simulator

How many of these titles above you've played?