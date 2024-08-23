These are the films to watch out for in cinemas for the rest of 2024

HQ

We've already spent several articles looking forward to the exciting autumn game titles that will hopefully serve as an exciting counterpoint to a slightly dry summer. Assassin's Creed Shadows, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Mario & Luigi: Brothership - there will be plenty to keep you busy.

But what if you also want to spice things up with great experiences in the darkness of the cinema? Well, there's a whole host of key blockbusters, and while many of the biggest films of the year have already hit theatres around the world, such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, there's still plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

We've compiled a list of the biggest ones, and that means we're taking a look through blockbuster glasses. No, not all productions on the list are equally big, but generally speaking, it's the so-called 'tentpoles' we're trying to identify. We'll be following up with an article shortly that focuses more entirely on smaller films that you should also be aware of.

Alien: Romulus

We start with a space bang. A new Alien film is just around the corner, and this one is more significant because, firstly, it doesn't function as a sequel in Ridley Scott's more grandiose, existentialist prequel series of films, but also because Scott isn't in the director's chair either. No, Fede Álvarez, the man behind the successful remake of Evil Dead and Don't Breathe, is. These two factors mean that there is a special focus on Romulus, and we have our fingers crossed that it can deliver.

The Crow

There's positive energy around Alien: Romulus, and the exact opposite around this remake of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgaard. The original 1994 film starred Brandon Lee and it was unfortunately during filming that he lost his life to a prop gun. As a result, many die-hard fans are not keen on the idea of a remake at all, and the tone set in the first trailer doesn't seem to have resonated. We'll have to see...

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

If you ask director Tim Burton, he's been waiting to make a sequel to Beetlejuice for a long, long time. We're hoping it's because the right idea has just come along and this will be a memorable addition to one of the director's strongest films. However, Michael Keaton looks fresh in the iconic lead role and much of the original cast returns.

Joker: Folie A Deux

For quite some time after Joker hit cinema screens around the world, both Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips insisted that no sequel was even on the cards. That turned out to be a half-truth, because it's ready now. The budget is also much, much higher, so fingers crossed that the creative spark still oozes out of every frame.

Venom: The Last Dance

All things considered, it's pretty funny that neither critics nor online film connoisseurs have much to say about Tom Hardy's two Venom films, but that they are definitely considered financial successes. Now the series concludes with a 'Last Dance', and you have to hand it to Hardy that, as always, he gives 100% to the role. Whether the film will be recognised by critics in the same way as the average cinema-goer this time is another story. What do you reckon?

Gladiator 2

For many, this is the key big cinema film of the autumn, and director Ridley Scott has already made headlines by blowing the budget on the film during shooting, including being extremely critical of the animals in the frame. Whether the actual film holds up is another story, but perhaps we're looking at a Top Gun kind of event that Maverick ended up being.

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim

It won't be released in the UK until just before the end of the year, and they're still insisting on a proper cinema release. It will be interesting to see how The Lord of the Rings licence fares under such different circumstances, but the talent behind it is undeniable. It's a little bizarre that there's no trailer yet, so we'll have to make do with the images that have recently emerged.

Kraven the Hunter

So far, Sony has had mixed success in establishing a Spider-Man cinematic universe without the titular character at the forefront. We've had films like Venom, Morbius and more recently Madame Web, and now Aaron Taylor Johnson tries his hand as Kraven the Hunter, an iconic villain who recently led the charge in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The film has been pushed back and forth for a long time, but this should finally be it. Can it deliver?

Mufasa: The Lion King

Among Disney's countless remakes of old classics, The Lion Kong is one of their biggest successes, so of course we're getting a direct sequel. Or... more of a prequel, as this film focuses on Mufasa's journey to become the leader we see at the beginning of the original story? How does that concept sound to you?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Although we started by receiving a trailer that was shocking to say the least due to the Sonic character's controversial design, Paramount and SEGA now have a real franchise here that has proven twice that it resonates with enough cinema-goers worldwide to justify relatively high budgets. But can they do it a third time, this time with Shadow as the central character addition in the voice of Keanu Reeves?

Nosferatu

Now this is bordering on being one of the indie productions we intend to spotlight in an upcoming article, but when such a pivotal remake of such a pivotal horror film lands on Christmas Day, and with the director of The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman at the helm, it's hard not to get excited. Yes, Robert Eggers is back, and we're really hoping this one ends the year with a gothic, creepy bang.