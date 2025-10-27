These are the 26 players in the FIFPRO Women's World 11 shortlist in 2025 The final list of the best eleven players in women's football last season will be revealed on November 3, Monday.

HQ FIFPRO, the union for footballers, representing over 65,000 players in the world, has announced the shortlist for FIFPRO World 11, the selection of the best female players on their position, taking into acount games played between July 15, 2024, and August 3, 2025 (at least 30 official matches to be in consideration) as voted by the footballers themselves. Goalkeepers



Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham, Germany)



Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain, England)



Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders



Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, Nigeria)



Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)



Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)



Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)



Olga Carmona (Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)



Ellie Carpenter (OL Lyonnes / Chelsea, Australia)



Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)



Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders



Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)



Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona / Al Hilal, Morocco)



Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)



Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)



Vicky Lopez (Barcelona, Spain)



Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)



Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)



Keira Walsh (Barcelona / Chelsea, England)

Forwards



Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal / Brighton & Hove Albion, England)



Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)



Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)



Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid, Spain)



Chloe Kelly (Manchester City / Arsenal, England)



Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)



Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)

The final list of the best 11 players in the world last season (according to votes by footballers themselves) will be revealed on Monday November 3. What do you think of the shortlists for FIFPRO World 11 2025?