Sports

These are the 26 players in the FIFPRO Men's World 11 shortlist in 2025

The final list of the best eleven players last season will be revealed on November 3, Monday.

HQ

FIFPRO, the biggest union for footballers, representing over 65,000 players in the world, has announced the shortlist for FIFPRO World 11, the selection of the best players on their position, taking into acount games played between July 15, 2024, and August 3, 2025 (at least 30 official matches to be in consideration) as voted by the footballers themselves.

FIFPRO World 11 shortlist 2025

Goalkeeper



  • Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brasil)

  • Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (París Saint-Germain / Manchester City, Italy)

Defenders



  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool / Real Madrid, England)

  • Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain)

  • Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

  • Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)

  • Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

  • Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

  • William Saliba (Arsenal, France)

Midfielders



  • Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City / Napoli, Belgium)

  • Luka Modric (Real Madrid / AC Milan, Croatia)

  • Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

  • Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)

  • Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)

  • Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)

  • Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards



  • Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

  • Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France)

  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)

  • Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal)

  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

The final list of the best 11 players in the world (according to votes by footballers) will be revealed on Monday November 3. What do you think of the shortlists for FIFPRO World 11 2025?

