These are the 10 best places to work in Hollywood

HQ

In an industry known for its high demands and fierce competition, some companies are standing out as exceptional employers. The Hollywood Reporter, in collaboration with Glassdoor, has released its list of the top places to work in Hollywood, based on employee reviews from 163 entertainment companies spanning studios, streamers, game developers, agencies, and media conglomerates. Here's the full ranking:

Topping the list is Riot Games, the video game developer renowned for hits like League of Legends and Valorant. Riot Games earned high praise for its employee-centric benefits, including open-ended paid time off, a "play fund" that supports employees in exploring new games, and a wellness fund for gym memberships and even massages.

The rankings highlight companies fostering creative and supportive environments in a competitive entertainment landscape. Riot Games' innovative perks, Netflix's celebrated culture of freedom and responsibility, and DreamWorks' reputation for supporting artistry underscore how companies are evolving to meet the needs of their workforce.

As the entertainment industry continues to innovate, these companies are setting a benchmark for workplace excellence. The results show that focusing on employee well-being and creativity pays off—not just for their teams, but for their audiences worldwide.

As the entertainment industry evolves, these companies are raising the bar for workplace excellence—but what does it take for an employer to truly stand out in such a competitive field? Would these benefits inspire you to join one of these top-ranked teams? Let us know in the comments!