These are some of the many games and studios you'll see at IndieDevDay 2024 in Barcelona

HQ

August and Gamescom are behind us, which means another summer of video games is coming to an end. However, the wheel never stops turning, and we have already marked our next important date in the European events calendar, in this case a new edition of IndieDevDay. We've already talked about business opportunities, but now it's time to find out what's in store for attendees at this great fair for developers and fans. Once again this year, the La Farga Centre in L'Hospitalet will once again bring together studios and publishers from Spain and Europe, with the presence of important speakers, labels and studios, all eager to show their projects to the public.

IndieDevDay has been gaining presence and popularity within the European event circuit, and has now presented some (not all) of the participants who will be attending from 27-29 September. Keynote speakers include KenneyNL, Kay Lousberg, Sitara Shefta, SWERY (who will be presenting his upcoming Hotel Barcelona) and Ryan Sumo. Nomada Studio will offer a demo to test Neva, and Conrad Roset will give a talk as well.

Many small and big studios, such as Larian (which has offices in the city), have also confirmed their participation, and publishers such as Krafton, Kepler, Marvelous, Tesura Games, SelectaPlay, Meridiem Games or Devolver Digital.